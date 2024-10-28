← Company Directory
AcuityMD
AcuityMD Salaries

AcuityMD's salary ranges from $196,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United States at the low-end to $206,644 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AcuityMD. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Designer
$196K
Software Engineer
$207K
The highest paying role reported at AcuityMD is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AcuityMD is $201,322.

