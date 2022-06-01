← Company Directory
Acuity Brands
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Acuity Brands Salaries

Acuity Brands's salary ranges from $67,660 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $402,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acuity Brands. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $92K
Business Development
$276K
Data Scientist
$94.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Human Resources
$67.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$80.4K
Product Manager
$402K
Project Manager
$86.7K
Sales
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acuity Brands is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acuity Brands is $94,525.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Acuity Brands

Related Companies

  • Honeywell
  • Panasonic
  • GE
  • NI
  • Alarm.com
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources