ACTUM Digital
  Salaries
  Solution Architect

  All Solution Architect Salaries

ACTUM Digital Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Czech Republic at ACTUM Digital ranges from CZK 1.24M to CZK 1.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ACTUM Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.41M - CZK 1.67M
Czech Republic
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.24MCZK 1.41MCZK 1.67MCZK 1.76M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ACTUM Digital?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at ACTUM Digital in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,759,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACTUM Digital for the Solution Architect role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,239,006.

Other Resources