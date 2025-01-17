← Company Directory
Activision
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Video Game Software Engineer

  • United States

Activision Video Game Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Activision totals $240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Activision's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Activision
Software Engineer
Irvine, CA
Total per year
$240K
Level
Lead Software Engineer
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$80K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Activision?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Video Game Software Engineer at Activision in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $440,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision for the Video Game Software Engineer role in United States is $240,000.

