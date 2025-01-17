← Company Directory
Activision
Activision Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Activision totals $124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Activision's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Activision
Data Scientist
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$124K
Level
L4
Base
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Activision?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Activision in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision for the Data Scientist role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $124,000.

Other Resources