The average Business Operations total compensation at ActiveCampaign ranges from CRC 32.41M to CRC 45.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ActiveCampaign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 35.14M - CRC 42.56M
Costa Rica
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 32.41MCRC 35.14MCRC 42.56MCRC 45.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ActiveCampaign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at ActiveCampaign sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 45,295,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ActiveCampaign for the Business Operations role is CRC 32,409,358.

