← Company Directory
Active Cypher
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Active Cypher that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Active Cypher is a Data Loss Prevention partner that specializes in protecting and securing data at the asset level throughout its lifecycle. Their approach to DLP enables data to be self-protected even when other security measures fail. With their Cypher Protect solution, malware and ransomware cannot access important information, and users cannot leak critical files. Active Cypher's file security offers end-to-end encryption, shared file control, time-bound access, and easy revocation. They also provide hybrid and multi-cloud security, integration with Microsoft services, and compliance with various consumer protection laws. Active Cypher's File Fortress for Enterprise is a simple and effective solution for data security.

    https://activecypher.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Active Cypher

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources