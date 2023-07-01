Active Cypher is a Data Loss Prevention partner that specializes in protecting and securing data at the asset level throughout its lifecycle. Their approach to DLP enables data to be self-protected even when other security measures fail. With their Cypher Protect solution, malware and ransomware cannot access important information, and users cannot leak critical files. Active Cypher's file security offers end-to-end encryption, shared file control, time-bound access, and easy revocation. They also provide hybrid and multi-cloud security, integration with Microsoft services, and compliance with various consumer protection laws. Active Cypher's File Fortress for Enterprise is a simple and effective solution for data security.