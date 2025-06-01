← Company Directory
Actalent
Actalent Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Actalent totals $83.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Actalent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Actalent
Project Engineer
Peoria, IL
Total per year
$83.9K
Level
L2
Base
$83.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Actalent?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Actalent in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $114,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Actalent for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $83,920.

