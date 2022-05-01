← Company Directory
Acquire
Acquire Salaries

Acquire's salary ranges from $158,216 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $189,367 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acquire. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$158K
Solution Architect
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acquire is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,367. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acquire is $173,792.

