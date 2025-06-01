← Company Directory
Acquia
Acquia Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Acquia totals ₹7.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Acquia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Acquia
Engineering Manager
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹7.66M
Level
L4
Base
₹6.89M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹766K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Acquia?

₹13.61M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Acquia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,275,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acquia for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹7,655,940.

Other Resources