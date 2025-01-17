← Company Directory
Acquia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Pune Metropolitan Region

Acquia Software Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package at Acquia totals ₹3.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Acquia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Acquia
Senior Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹3.02M
Level
L3
Base
₹3.02M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Acquia?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Acquia in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,503,369. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acquia for the Software Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹3,024,797.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Acquia

Related Companies

  • Qlik
  • Axway
  • Vestmark
  • Daugherty Business Solutions
  • Bloomerang
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources