Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Salaries

Acorda Therapeutics's median salary is $442,200 for a Corporate Development . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acorda Therapeutics. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Corporate Development
$442K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acorda Therapeutics is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acorda Therapeutics is $442,200.

