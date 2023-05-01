← Company Directory
ACNB Corporation
    ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company that provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individuals, businesses, and government customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, lending products, mortgage lending programs, and other related services. It also provides property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients. ACNB operates through a network of community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and loan offices located in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

    acnb.com
    Website
    1857
    Year Founded
    397
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

