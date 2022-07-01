← Company Directory
Acme Smoked Fish
Acme Smoked Fish Salaries

Acme Smoked Fish's median salary is $120,600 for a Administrative Assistant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acme Smoked Fish. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Administrative Assistant
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acme Smoked Fish is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acme Smoked Fish is $120,600.

