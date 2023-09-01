← Company Directory
ACME Capital
ACME Capital Salaries

ACME Capital's salary ranges from $178,850 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the low-end to $306,189 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ACME Capital. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$306K
Venture Capitalist
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ACME Capital is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,189. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACME Capital is $242,520.

