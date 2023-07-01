The ACLU of Indiana is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to defending individual rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the U.S. and Indiana Constitutions. Through advocacy, education, and litigation, they protect freedoms such as speech, privacy, and equal treatment under the law. They support women, minorities, workers, students, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals, and others facing bias and bigotry. Legal assistance can be sought by filing a complaint, but limited resources prevent them from pursuing every case. They are the Indiana affiliate of the ACLU National and do not endorse political candidates.