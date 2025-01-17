← Company Directory
Acko
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Acko Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Acko totals ₹3.82M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Acko's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Acko
Backend Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.82M
Level
L4
Base
₹3.01M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹804K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Acko?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Acko in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,447,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acko for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,378,558.

Other Resources