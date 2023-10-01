← Company Directory
Acima
Acima Salaries

Acima's salary ranges from $90,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $238,800 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acima. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $90K
Business Analyst
$239K
Product Designer
$96.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acima is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acima is $96,900.

