ACG
ACG Salaries

ACG's salary ranges from $16,505 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $50,250 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ACG. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$50.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$16.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ACG is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $50,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACG is $33,378.

