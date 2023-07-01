← Company Directory
Acer Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Acer Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Acer Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases. They have several clinical-stage candidates in their pipeline, including treatments for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer. They also have license and option agreements with other companies for the development and commercialization of certain treatments. Acer Therapeutics was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

    http://www.acertx.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    33
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Acer Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources