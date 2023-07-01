Acer Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases. They have several clinical-stage candidates in their pipeline, including treatments for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer. They also have license and option agreements with other companies for the development and commercialization of certain treatments. Acer Therapeutics was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.