Ace Designers, part of the Ace Micromatic Group, was founded in 1979 by three engineers as a design-consulting firm. It transitioned to manufacturing in 1982, focusing on special purpose machines for the I.C. Engine valve industry. Today, Ace is India's largest manufacturer of CNC turning centers, with over 40,000 machines installed and more than 1,500 customized installations. The company specializes in tailored tooling and automation solutions to meet specific customer needs.