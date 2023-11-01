Accor Group Salaries

← Company Directory
Accor Group
Accor Group's salary ranges from $50,842 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $71,043 for a Software Engineer in France at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accor Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$50.8K
Software Engineer
$71K
The highest paying role reported at Accor Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,043. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accor Group is $60,943.

