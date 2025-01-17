← Company Directory
Accolite Digital
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Accolite Digital Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Accolite Digital totals ₹906K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accolite Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Accolite Digital
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹906K
Level
B7
Base
₹823K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹82.3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Accolite Digital?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Accolite Digital in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,765,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolite Digital for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹910,144.

