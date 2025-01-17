← Company Directory
Accolade
  • Salaries
  Backend Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Accolade Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Accolade totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accolade's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Accolade
Principal Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Total per year
$220K
Level
hidden
Base
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Accolade?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Accolade in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $266,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolade for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $185,000.

Other Resources