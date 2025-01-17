← Company Directory
Accolade
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Vancouver

Accolade Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Vancouver

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Vancouver at Accolade totals CA$131K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in Greater Vancouver package totals CA$124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accolade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer III
CA$131K
CA$103K
CA$17.6K
CA$10.3K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Accolade?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Accolade in Greater Vancouver sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$216,701. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolade for the Software Engineer role in Greater Vancouver is CA$118,707.

