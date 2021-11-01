← Company Directory
Accolade
Accolade Salaries

Accolade's salary ranges from $38,944 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $422,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accolade. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $240K
Customer Service
$56.2K

Data Scientist
$163K
Human Resources
$215K
Product Designer
$196K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$38.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$423K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accolade is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolade is $176,115.

Other Resources