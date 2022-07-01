← Company Directory
Acclara Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Acclara Solutions Salaries

Acclara Solutions's salary ranges from $45,900 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $64,680 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acclara Solutions. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$45.9K
Data Analyst
$64.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acclara Solutions is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $64,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acclara Solutions is $55,290.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Acclara Solutions

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources