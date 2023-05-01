← Company Directory
Access Now
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Access Now that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Access Now defends and extends digital rights of users at risk worldwide through policy engagement, global advocacy, grassroots grantmaking, legal interventions, and convenings. Their policy team advances laws and global norms to effect long-term systemic change in digital rights and online security. Their advocacy team leverages user engagement, visual advocacy, and innovative campaign tactics to bring policy positions and advocacy asks to parliaments and corporate boardrooms. Their tech team provides technology solutions and real-time advice for users at risk through their 24/7 Digital Security Helpline.

    accessnow.org
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Access Now

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources