Access Now defends and extends digital rights of users at risk worldwide through policy engagement, global advocacy, grassroots grantmaking, legal interventions, and convenings. Their policy team advances laws and global norms to effect long-term systemic change in digital rights and online security. Their advocacy team leverages user engagement, visual advocacy, and innovative campaign tactics to bring policy positions and advocacy asks to parliaments and corporate boardrooms. Their tech team provides technology solutions and real-time advice for users at risk through their 24/7 Digital Security Helpline.