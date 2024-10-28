← Company Directory
Access Healthcare
Access Healthcare Salaries

Access Healthcare's median salary is $31,537 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Access Healthcare. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Solution Architect
$31.5K
The highest paying role reported at Access Healthcare is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,537. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Access Healthcare is $31,537.

