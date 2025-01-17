← Company Directory
Accenture
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

  • United Kingdom

Accenture Solution Architect Salaries in United Kingdom

The median Solution Architect compensation in United Kingdom package at Accenture totals £119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Accenture
Cloud Architect
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£119K
Level
Senior Solution Architect
Base
£109K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£9.9K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Accenture?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Accenture in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £131,951. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Solution Architect role in United Kingdom is £119,368.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accenture

Related Companies

  • CACI International
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources