Accenture
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  New York City Area

Accenture Software Engineering Manager Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in New York City Area at Accenture ranges from $193K per year for CL7 to $299K per year for CL5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL7
Manager
$193K
$179K
$350
$13.8K
CL6
Senior Manager
$230K
$219K
$0
$10.8K
CL5
Associate Director
$299K
$278K
$667
$20K
CL4
Managing Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Accenture in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $322,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Software Engineering Manager role in New York City Area is $210,000.

