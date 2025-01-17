← Company Directory
Accenture
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Singapore

Accenture Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Accenture totals SGD 59.6K per year for SE. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 78.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
ASE(Entry Level)
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Software Engineer Analyst
SE
SGD 59.6K
SGD 59.6K
SGD 0
SGD 0
Senior Software Engineer
SSE
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Team Leader
TL
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Accenture in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,349,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is ₹4,238,450.

