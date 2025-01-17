← Company Directory
Accenture
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater London Area

Accenture Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Accenture ranges from £33.7K per year for ASE to £50.4K per year for TL. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £43.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
ASE(Entry Level)
£33.7K
£32.7K
£1K
£0
Software Engineer Analyst
SE
£37.7K
£33.4K
£998.5
£3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
SSE
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Team Leader
TL
£50.4K
£48.9K
£0
£1.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Accenture in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,411,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is ₹4,409,889.

