Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Accenture totals PLN 116K per year for SE. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer Analyst
PLN 116K
PLN 116K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Team Leader
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
