Accenture
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Romania

Accenture Software Engineer Salaries in Romania

Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Accenture totals RON 77.3K per year for ASE. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
ASE(Entry Level)
RON 77.3K
RON 76.3K
RON 0
RON 1K
Software Engineer Analyst
SE
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Senior Software Engineer
SSE
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Team Leader
TL
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Accenture in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,151,446. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Software Engineer role in Romania is ₹2,598,299.

Other Resources