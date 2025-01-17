Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Accenture totals RON 77.3K per year for ASE. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
RON 77.3K
RON 76.3K
RON 0
RON 1K
Software Engineer Analyst
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Senior Software Engineer
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Team Leader
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title