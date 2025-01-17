Software Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area at Accenture ranges from €27.4K per year for ASE to €47.1K per year for SSE. The median yearly compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package totals €27.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€27.4K
€27.4K
€0
€0
Software Engineer Analyst
€30K
€29.8K
€0
€140.5
Senior Software Engineer
€47.1K
€47.1K
€0
€0
Team Leader
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
