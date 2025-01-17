Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Accenture ranges from £31.7K per year for ASE to £72.6K per year for AM. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £52.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
£31.7K
£29.5K
£275.1
£2K
Software Engineer Analyst
£36.7K
£34.6K
£512
£1.5K
Senior Software Engineer
£51.5K
£51.5K
£0
£0
Team Leader
£51.5K
£49.9K
£214.7
£1.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
