Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Accenture ranges from CHF 88.4K per year for SE to CHF 118K per year for TL. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer Analyst
CHF 88.4K
CHF 83.8K
CHF 0
CHF 4.6K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 103K
CHF 103K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Team Leader
CHF 118K
CHF 115K
CHF 0
CHF 3.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
