Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Accenture ranges from ₹558K per year for ASE to ₹1.29M per year for SSE. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹622K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹558K
₹548K
₹680.8
₹9.1K
Software Engineer Analyst
₹670K
₹644K
₹11.1K
₹15.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.29M
₹1.21M
₹0
₹85.5K
Team Leader
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
