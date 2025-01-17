Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Accenture ranges from CA$93.5K per year for ASE to CA$131K per year for AM. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CA$93.5K
CA$88.5K
CA$0
CA$5.1K
Software Engineer Analyst
CA$91.9K
CA$90.1K
CA$0
CA$1.8K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$120K
CA$117K
CA$348.7
CA$2.7K
Team Leader
CA$115K
CA$110K
CA$209.5
CA$4.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
