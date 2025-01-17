← Company Directory
Accenture
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

  • Prague Metropolitan Area

Accenture Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries in Prague Metropolitan Area

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package at Accenture totals CZK 830K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Accenture
Security Analyst
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 830K
Level
Senior Analyst
Base
CZK 830K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Accenture?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CZK 715K+ (sometimes CZK 7.15M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Accenture in Prague Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,902,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Cybersecurity Analyst role in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 980,849.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accenture

Related Companies

  • CACI International
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources