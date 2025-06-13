← Company Directory
Accenture
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Accenture Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Accenture ranges from SEK 516K to SEK 751K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 592K - SEK 675K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 516KSEK 592KSEK 675KSEK 751K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Sales Engineer submissions at Accenture to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SEK 1.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 308K+ (sometimes SEK 3.08M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Accenture in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 751,282. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Sales Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 515,711.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accenture

Related Companies

  • CACI International
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources