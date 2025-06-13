← Company Directory
Accenture
Accenture People Operations Salaries

The average People Operations total compensation at Accenture ranges from ARS 10.86M to ARS 15.2M per year.

Average Total Compensation

ARS 11.75M - ARS 13.67M
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 10.86MARS 11.75MARS 13.67MARS 15.2M
Common Range
Possible Range

ARS 176.17M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a People Operations at Accenture sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 15,198,566. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the People Operations role is ARS 10,856,118.

Other Resources