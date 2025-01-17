All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United Kingdom at Accenture ranges from £36.8K per year for Analyst to £92.6K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £56K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
£36.8K
£33.7K
£0
£3.1K
Senior Analyst
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Consultant
£57.2K
£54.9K
£0
£2.2K
Manager
£92.6K
£88.4K
£0
£4.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)