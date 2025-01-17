Salaries

Management Consultant

All Management Consultant Salaries

Poland

Accenture Management Consultant Salaries in Poland

Management Consultant compensation in Poland at Accenture ranges from $PLN 100K per year to $PLN 370K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 214K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Analyst PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- Senior Analyst PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- Consultant PLN 201K PLN 201K PLN 0 PLN 0 Manager PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Accenture ?

