Accenture
Accenture Management Consultant Salaries in Munich Metro Region

The median Management Consultant compensation in Munich Metro Region package at Accenture totals €91K per year. Last updated: 1/17/2025

€91K
Consultant
€86.8K
€0
€4.1K
5 Years
5 Years
What are the career levels at Accenture?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers.

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Accenture in Munich Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €311,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Management Consultant role in Munich Metro Region is €90,971.

