All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Accenture ranges from CA$90.6K per year for Analyst to CA$153K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
CA$90.6K
CA$89.4K
CA$0
CA$1.3K
Senior Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Consultant
CA$129K
CA$121K
CA$255.9
CA$7.4K
Manager
CA$153K
CA$145K
CA$0
CA$8.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)