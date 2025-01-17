Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Singapore at Accenture ranges from SGD 62.1K per year for Analyst to SGD 71.1K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 65.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Associate Business Analyst SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- Analyst SGD 62.1K SGD 58.3K SGD 0 SGD 3.7K Senior Business Analyst SGD 71.1K SGD 68.9K SGD 0 SGD 2.2K Team Leader SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD --

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Accenture ?

