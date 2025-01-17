All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in Singapore at Accenture ranges from SGD 62.1K per year for Analyst to SGD 71.1K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 65.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Analyst
SGD 62.1K
SGD 58.3K
SGD 0
SGD 3.7K
Senior Business Analyst
SGD 71.1K
SGD 68.9K
SGD 0
SGD 2.2K
Team Leader
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)