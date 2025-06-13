← Company Directory
Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 17.2M - ARS 20.38M
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 15.15MARS 17.2MARS 20.38MARS 21.51M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Accenture sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 21,505,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Business Operations role is ARS 15,147,587.

