Company Directory
AccelByte
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

AccelByte Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia package at AccelByte totals IDR 242.71M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AccelByte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
AccelByte
Site Reliability Engineer
Yogyakarta, YO, Indonesia
Total per year
IDR 242.71M
Level
L3
Base
IDR 227.35M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
Bonus
IDR 15.36M
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at AccelByte?
Block logo
+IDR 969.87M
Robinhood logo
+IDR 1.49B
Stripe logo
+IDR 334.44M
Datadog logo
+IDR 585.27M
Verily logo
+IDR 367.88M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AccelByte in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 323,354,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AccelByte for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 227,352,089.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AccelByte

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources